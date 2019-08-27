Free prostate blood tests in Worthing offered to men aged 45 to 80

Worthing men aged 45 to 80 are being offered a free prostate blood test, following a hugely successful event last autumn.

Worthing Lions Club has teamed up with PCaSO (Prostate Cancer Support Organisation) to provide free PSA testing on Saturday, September 7, at Methold House, Guild Care Centre, North Street, Worthing.

The prostate blood tests are simple and free. Picture: Steve Robards

Statistics show one in every two men will have a health problem with their prostate at some stage of their lives. It could be an infection, enlargement or cancer.

One in eight will develop prostate cancer and those of African-Caribbean origin and those with a family history of the disease are two to three times more at risk.

PSA, which stands for Prostate Specific Antigen, is a simple blood test that measures the amount of antigen, produced by the prostate, entering the blood.

It is not a direct test for cancer but a moderately raised reading can be an indicator of a prostate problem and a high reading should trigger further tests to determine if there is a need for any treatment.

Book your appointment by visiting www.psatesting.org/worthing to book or telephone 0845 650 2555 for booking enquiries.