Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

Crawley areas with the lowest and highest life expectancy

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Crawley.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Crawey where men and women have the shortest/longest life expectancy.

1. Broadfield West

Women in Broadfield West have a life expectancy of 80.54 years while men have a life expectancy of 76.94

2. Ifield and Gossops Green

Women in Ifield and Gossops Green have a life expectancy of 81.47 years while men have a life expectancy of 80.28

3. Ewhurst and West Green

Women in Ewhurst and West Green have a life expectancy of 81.56 years while men have a life expectancy of 78.05

4. Bewbush

Women in Bewbush have a life expectancy of 82.34 years. Data for men was not available.

