The sessions, from midday to 4pm, are for anyone who is yet to have their first vaccine and anyone who is due their second, eight weeks after their first.

People can go to any of the sessions and no appointment is needed. They are being held at the Charmandean Centre, in Forest Road; Durrington Health Centre, in Durrington Lane and The Strand Medical Centre in The Causeway.

Teams at all three have been providing the Covid-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination programme and are now in the final push to get all adults vaccinated before July 19.

The sessions are open to people needing their first or second jab

Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will be available at the sessions, so people will be able to receive the vaccine recommended for them.

People are asked not to arrive early. There are booked sessions happening in the morning and so people will be asked to come back in the afternoon if they arrive early without an appointment.

People should also be prepared to queue for a short while but the bringing in of additional staff and more vaccination spaces will keep waiting times to a minimum.

They are also advised to drink plenty of water and have eaten something before coming for the vaccine. And if they have their NHS number, they should bring it – it isn’t essential but will speed up the process.

To date in Worthing more than 83,000 people have been vaccinated with their first dose, and more than 60 per cent of those have had both vaccinations.

In the most recent age group to become eligible, those aged 18 to 29, about six in ten people have had their first jab.

A spokesperson for the vaccination programme said: “There has been really good progress in Worthing but we know there are people in the town who just haven’t had it yet.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people, and the aim is that these three walk in session at the weekend will allow people to come down with friends or family, no appointment necessary, and get their vaccination.

“It doesn’t matter which location you go to, whichever is best for you – just come forward this weekend and make sure you get this vital protection against the virus.”