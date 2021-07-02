Worthing cafe shuts temporarily due to Covid

Sea Lane Cafe in Marine Crescent, Goring, made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday (June 28).

It reads: “Due to a member of staff testing positive yesterday, we have taken the decision to close our doors for the time being.

“We are taking precautions and ensuring ALL staff are taking a PCR test and the cafe is having a deep clean.

Sea Lane Cafe in Goring. Picture: Google Street View

“We are prioritising the safety of our team and our customers.

“We will keep you updated. Stay safe, see you soon.”

The beachside cafe, which is popular with locals, has confirmed it will reopen on Tuesday, July 6.

A spokesman said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve always tried our utmost to put our staff and customers’ safety first.

“We feel it’s appropriate and in everyone’s best interest to reopen on July 6.