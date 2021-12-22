Some 1,020 Covid cases were recorded for the seven-day period ending on Thursday (December 16), up from 736 cases for the previous seven-day period ending on December 9.

The rate is now 701.2 per 100,000 people.

Since the start of the pandemic 20,116 cases and 216 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded in Mid Sussex.

Weekly Covid cases rising again in Horsham

In the UK 11,542,143 cases (people with at least one positive Covid-19 test result) have been recorded since the pandemic began.

Some 51,498,034 people in the UK have received a first dose of the Covid vaccine, while 47,051,876 have received a second dose and 28,978,244 people have been given a booster or third dose.