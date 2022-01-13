Walk in sessions announced in Crawley: Here is where you can get your Covid-19 vaccine this week

Walk-in vaccination sessions are popping up in Crawley this weekend and into next week as the NHS in Sussex urges anyone who has not yet come forward for a Covid-19 vaccination to do so as soon as possible.

The big push comes as 83 per cent of Sussex’s eligible population have now received their booster vaccination.

NHS leaders in Sussex are stressing the importance of vaccination amid a continued increase in cases across communities.

On average, 76 per cent of eligible people in the Crawley area have had a booster vaccination, but thousands are still yet to come forward for a first or second dose.

Walk in sessions are taking place in Crawley over the weekend and into the coming week:

Saturday 15 January

· 08.30-17.30 – Apple Tree Centre, Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley, RH11 0AF. 12-15 year olds included (2nd dose for this age range must be 12 weeks from 1st dose)

· 08.30-15.30 – Ifield West Community Centre, Dobbins Place, Ifield, Crawley, RH11 0SZ

· 09.00-13.30 – Saxonbrook Medical, Maidenbower Place, Crawley RH10 7QH

Monday 17 January

· 08.30-14.30 – Bewbush Centre, Dorsten Square, Bewbush, Crawley, RH11 8XW

Thursday 20 January

· 08.30-14.30 – Broadfield Barton Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Crawley, RH11 9BA

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said: “We’re really pleased with the turn out so far for booster vaccinations and our teams have worked incredibly hard over the past few weeks to really ramp up the number of available sessions for people to get their jab.

“But there is still work to be done, and now isn’t the time for complacency. Currently 248,000 people in Sussex are still yet to have a first vaccination, so the task now is to ensure anyone who has not yet done so, is able to get a vaccination easily - whether it is a first, second or booster jab. We have lots of capacity for everyone to come forward.

“Vaccination continues to be our best protection against serious illness, please help us by coming forward – I encourage anybody who hasn’t yet got their booster or who isn’t vaccinated at all to come forward without delay to get the best protection on offer against coronavirus”.

If you’d rather have a booked appointment, lots of appointments are still available in the day time, evenings and weekends at multiple vaccination sites across Sussex. Go to the National Booking Service website or call 119 to arrange your vaccination appointment.

Full details of vaccination sessions can be found on the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website.

If you are due a vaccination but you’re unable to get to your appointment, free transport is available. Find out more about the transport services on the Sussex Health and Care Partnership Website.