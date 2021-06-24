Walk-in coronavirus vaccine centre to open in Angmering this weekend

More than 500 covid jabs will be available on Saturday and Sunday at Angmering Community Centre in Foxwood Avenue.

People do not need to make an appointment and can simply turn up and attend on either day for their first dose or second.

Everyone aged 18 and over is now eligible for their covid vaccination, and anyone who is yet to have their jab is being urged to come forward.

Angmering Community Centre. Picture: Google Street View

To have your second dose at the sessions, you would need to have received the Pfizer vaccine for your first and be eight weeks since your first vaccination.

Dr Jeremy Mayhew, joint clinical director for the ACF Primary Care Network leading the vaccination service, said: “We have had a fantastic turn out of local residents so far to receive their Covid-19 vaccine, but as all adults are now eligible we want to do all we can to make it as easy as possible for people to have their vaccination.

“We know that for some people a walk-in session will be better as they can simply turn up when it is best for them.

“We hope that the two sessions this weekend will be a success and we encourage everyone who has not yet had their vaccine to put it in their diaries and come to Angmering Community Centre.”

The team running the centre have been part of the vaccination programme from the very first week, and have been vaccinating residents since December 2020.

Dr Mayhew continued: “It has been incredible to be part of the vaccination programme and be directly involved in providing this vaccine to our patients. Our whole team has been brilliant from the bookings team, to our vaccinators, to our many volunteers – it is a whole team effort.

“So far more than 82 per cent of our registered patients have had their first dose and more than 63 per cent have also had their second.

“This is great progress but we know we can always do more, and across the whole of Littlehampton, Rustington, Angmering, and East Preston we know there are around 8000 people who are yet to have their first dose.

“We hope these sessions at the weekend will help to encourage many of them to come forward.

“And it is not just about first doses – if you had the Pfizer vaccine for your first and you are now eight weeks since you had it, you can come to our sessions this week and receive your second vaccination. The second jab is really important to make sure you have the highest level of protection against the virus.”