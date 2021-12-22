Walk in booster vaccines available at Apple Tree Centre until Christmas eve
Walk in booster vaccines are available at the Apple Tree Centre, in Ifield, until Christmas eve.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 2:15 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 2:16 pm
The walk-in clinics are available from 9am until 6pm (until 12noon Christmas eve) at the centre which is at the Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley, RH11 0AF.
1st, 2nd and booster doses. Pfizer with some Moderna availability. Crawley residents only.
