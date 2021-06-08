Under 40s have been unable to book Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in Chichester - This is why

For people under the age of 40, it is recommended that they receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in line with national guidance.

Currently this has not been available at the Westgate vaccination centre.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 vaccination programme said:"People have been able to access appointments in Midhurst, Horsham, Crawley and Brighton amongst other vaccination services.

The NHS said vaccination staff are continuing to work to ensure that there are first and second dose appointments for 'everyone who is eligible'. Photo: Getty Images

“The Westgate vaccination centre is being extended and is expected to also be able to offer the Pfizer alongside AstraZeneca (for those over 40 and for second vaccinations) from next week.

"Appointments will start to be made available through the national booking system as soon as the vaccine supply and capacity is confirmed and people will be able to book for this site."

The NHS said vaccination staff are continuing to work to ensure that there are first and second dose appointments for 'everyone who is eligible', adding: "Each week more than 80,000 vaccinations are being made available for people in Sussex to receive this vital protection.