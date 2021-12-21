GP Federation, Alliance for Better Care, will be working with Leacroft and Saxonbrook practices to roll-out the clinics, which will be hosted at the Apple Tree Centre - Hindu Temple and Saxonbrook’s Maidenbower surgery.

Patients must be Crawley residents and clinic timings are different for each of the two sites. Full information on eligibility and spacing between each dose can be found on the NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine/Apple Tree Centre, Hindu Temple RH11 0AF:

The Saxonbrook Medical Vaccination clinic

Tuesday December 21st 9am-6pm

Wednesday December 22nd 9am-6pm

Thursday December 23rd 9am-6pm

Friday December 24th 9am-12noon

Tuesday December 28th 9am-6pm

Wednesday December 29th 9am-6pm

Thursday December 30th 9am-6pm

Saxonbrook Medical Centre, Maidenbower RH10 7QH:

Tuesday December 21st 10am-4pm

Wednesday December 22nd 10am-4pm

Thursday December 23rd 10am-4pm

Tuesday December 28th 10am-4pm

Wednesday December 29th 10am-4pm

Thursday December 30th 10am-4pm

Katherine Saunders, Alliance for Better Care, CEO said: “Together with two of our local practices, Leacroft and Saxonbrook, we are doing all we can to meet the increasing demand for vaccinations, especially boosters, in Crawley.

"We realise that many patients require flexibility when arranging appointments, especially during the build up to Christmas. We hope that these clinics will allow Crawley residents easy access to a vaccination.”

All Crawley patients are welcome, and do not need to be registered with a GP practice.