Three in five people in Crawley fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures reveal
Three in five people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.
NHS data shows 51,548 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 59% of those aged 16 and over, based on population estimates for mid-2019 from the Office for National Statistics.
Of those to have received both jabs, 49,658 were aged 25 and over – 64% of the age group.
It means 1,890 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.
Meanwhile, 71,986 people in Crawley have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 82% of those aged 16 and over.
The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Crawley.
Areas with the highest coverage:
1) Pound Hill, with 66.5% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.
2) Maidenbower East and Worth, 66.3%
3) Maidenbower West and Furnace Green, 64.8%
Areas with the lowest coverage:
1) Manor Royal and Northgate, 51.1%
2) Langley Green and Gatwick Airport, 53.1%
3) Broadfield East, 53.1%
Across England, 27.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 27 – 60% of the population aged over 16 and over.
That includes 26.4 million people aged 25 and over – 67% of the age group.
In total, 37.1 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 82% of people over 16.