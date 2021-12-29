This is where life-saving Covid jabs are available in West Sussex ahead of New Year’s Eve

A spokesperson for the Sussex vaccination programme said: “Experts are clear that two doses does not give the protection we need from the new strain so everyone eligible should get boosted now and enjoy a Jabby New Year.

“There are appointments and walk in slots available in West Sussex.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your friends as we head in to 2022, whether it be a first, second or booster dose.”

'Santa' has been taking time out to distribute Covid vaccines

In West Sussex, walk in vaccination slots are available in Crawley, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Lancing and Worthing.

Those wanting to be vaccinated can also book boosters by using the National Booking Service.

This is a full list of walk-ins in West Sussex ahead of New Year’s Eve:

Wednesday 29 December 2021

09.00-18.00 – Apple Tree Centre, Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley, RH11 0AF. 1st, 2nd and booster doses. Pfizer with some Moderna availability. Crawley residents only.

08.30-15.30 – Crawley Hospital, West Green Drive, Crawley, RH11 7DH. 1st, 2nd and booster doses

09.30-16.00 – Southgate Community Centre, Ditchling Hill, Southgate, Crawley, RH11 8QL

10.00-16.00 – Saxonbrook Medical Centre, Maidenbower Square, Crawley, RH10 7QH. 1st, 2nd and booster doses. Pfizer with some Moderna availability.

10.00-14.00 – Old Argos building, Queens Walk, East Grinstead, RH19 4DW. Walk in for 1st, 2nd and boosters

09.00-18.00 – Roffey Millennium Hall, Crawley Road, Horsham, RH12 4DT. 1st, 2nd and booster doses.

09.00-16.30 – Swandean Training Centre, Arundel Rd, Worthing, BN13 3EP

Thursday 30 December 2021

11.00-16.00 – Bognor Regis Town Football Club, Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis, PO21 2TY. 1st, 2nd and booster doses.

09.00-18.00 – Apple Tree Centre, Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley, RH11 0AF. 1st, 2nd and booster doses. Pfizer with some Moderna availability. Crawley residents only.

09.30-15.00 – Bewbush Centre, Dorsten Square, Bewbush, Crawley, RH118XW

08.30-15.30 – Crawley Hospital, West Green Drive, Crawley, RH11 7DH. 1st, 2nd and booster doses

10.00-16.00 – Saxonbrook Medical Centre, Maidenbower Square, Crawley, RH10 7QH. 1st, 2nd and booster doses. Pfizer with some Moderna availability.

10.00-14.00 – Old Argos building, Queens Walk, East Grinstead, RH19 4DW. Walk in for 1st, 2nd and boosters

10.00-12.00 – Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN. Pfizer and Moderna

08:30-12:45 and 14:00-18:40, Christs Hospital, Bluecoat Sports Hall, Horsham RH13 0YB. 1st, 2nd and booster doses.

09.00-18.00 – Roffey Millennium Hall, Crawley Road, Horsham, RH12 4DT. 1st, 2nd and booster doses.

09.00-13.00 – Lancing Parish Hall, 96 South Street, Lancing, BN15 8AJ. 1st, 2nd and boosters. Priority to booked appointments and Lancing and Sompting residents so please be prepared to wait if walk in.

09.00-16.30 – Swandean Training Centre, Arundel Rd, Worthing, BN13 3E

Friday 31 December 2021

09.30-12.30 – Broadfield Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Crawley, RH119BA

08.30-15.30 – Crawley Hospital, West Green Drive, Crawley, RH11 7DH. 1st, 2nd and booster doses

09.00-17.00 – Old Argos building, Queens Walk, East Grinstead, RH19 4DW. Walk in for 1st, 2nd and booster

09.00-11.30 – Lancing Parish Hall, 96 South Street, Lancing, BN15 8AJ. 1st, 2nd and boosters. Priority to booked appointments and Lancing and Sompting residents so please be prepared to wait if walk in.