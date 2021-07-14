This is when and where you can get a Covid-19 vaccination in Crawley this week

In a push to make it as easy as possible for Sussex residents to get their jab, vaccination centres and pop up sessions are taking place across the county for walk in vaccinations.

Thursday 15 July 2021

Vaccinations are available for anyone over the age of 18 who is not yet protected or anyone (18+) who is due a second dose of the COVID vaccination

- 08.30-19.00 – Crawley Hospital, Crawley

For all adults, 2nd dose only, AstraZeneca

- 8.30-13.30 – Apple Tree Centre Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley RH11 0LF

For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses, Pfizer

- 9.00-13.00 – Crawley Chemists, Cross Keys House, Crawley

For all adults, 2nd doses only, AstraZeneca

- 08.30-18.30 – Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath RH16 3DN

For all adults, 1st doses only, Pfizer

Friday 16 July 2021

- 08.30-19.00 – Crawley Hospital, Crawley

For all adults, 2nd doses only, AstraZeneca

- 8.30-13.30 – Apple Tree Centre Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley RH11 0LF

For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses, Pfizer

- 08.30-18.30 – Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath RH16 3DN

For all adults, 1st doses only, Pfizer

Saturday 17 July 2021

- 8.30-13.30 – Apple Tree Centre Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley RH11 0LF

For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses, Pfizer

- 9.00-13.00 – Crawley Chemists, Cross Keys House, Crawley

For all adults, 2nd doses only, AstraZeneca

- 10.00-16.00 – Chequer Mead Theatre, De La Warr Rd, East Grinstead RH19 3BS

For all adults, 1st doses only, Pfizer

- 08.30-18.30 – Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath RH16 3DN

For all adults, 1st doses only, Pfizer

(For the most up to date information on vaccination sessions in Sussex, please check the Sussex Health and care Website).

People don’t need to use the national booking system (website or 119) to arrange an appointment they can just call the local team on 0333 370 4111 to reserve a place, or drop in on the day.

Second doses are also available for those who are eight weeks after their first dose. Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are essential to ensure maximum protection from the virus.

A spokesperson for the Sussex COVID-19 Vaccination programme said: “In Sussex, thousands of vaccines have been given to local residents in the last week.

“As cases continue to rise in the South East amongst 18-29 year olds, we’re urging anyone who is yet to receive their vaccination to come forward as soon as possible.

“We’re making great progress but we are now a race against time to ensure as many people are protected before restrictions are stepped down next week.

“We’ve made it as easy as possible for people to get the jab so they can enjoy the summer and be safe.”