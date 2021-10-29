A total of 11,620 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Chichester when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 28 (Thursday), up from 11,518 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Chichester now stands at 9,563 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 13,435.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,006 over the period, to 8,936,155.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Chichester.

The dashboard shows 256 people had died in the area by October 28 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 18,273 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chichester.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in Chichester have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.