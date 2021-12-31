A total of 23,298 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 30 (Thursday), up from 22,961 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 20,714 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 19,149.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 188,124 over the period, to 12,748,050.

Due to a data issue, newly reported cases from Wales cover a two-day period, meaning the total figure reported for the UK may be higher than expected.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 224 people had died in the area by December 30 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 19,142 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 77,532 people had received both jabs by December 29 (Wednesday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.