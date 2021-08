The latest coronavirus figures for Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex

In the seven days to August 12 Horsham has recorded 408 cases, a rate of 280.5 per 100,000 people, Government figures show.

In total 8,616 cases and 201 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded since the pandemic began.

In Mid Sussex 449 cases have been recorded in the seven days to August 12. This is a rate of 295.1. Since the start of the pandemic 10,673 cases and 269 deaths have been recorded.

