The latest coronavirus figures for Arun revealed

While 108 people had tested positive for the virus in the past seven days, up 31 since the previous seven days.

The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

And 116,301 people had received their first covid jab. While 91,971 people had received their second dose.

Coronavirus figures for Arun revealed

In Worthing 15 people had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period, according to the figures released by Public Health England.

While 59 people had tested positive for the virus in the past seven days, up 35 since the previous seven days.

The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Worthing.