Latest NHS figures show 1,833 people were sent alerts in the week ending July 14 – an increase of more than 350 from the previous week.

But the 26.9 per cent increase was considerably lower than the previous week-on-week comparison, which showed a near-70 per cent increase in the number of people in Arun ‘pinged’.

There was a similar increase in Worthing, with 1,595 people were sent alerts in the week ending July 14 – an increase of more than 350 from the previous week.

More than 1,800 people in Arun were pinged in the week ending July 14

It was a similar story in Chichester, where 1,498 people were ‘pinged’ in the week ending July 14, a 70.8 per cent rise on the previous week’s figure of 877.

Nationally, 607,486 alerts were sent in week ending July 14 – 15.4 per cent of all alerts sent to date, since September, and a record high. To date, 3.94-million alerts have been sent.

The news came a day after figures showed 160 people in Arun had tested positive for Covid-19in the latest 24-hour period.