Pingdemic: Crawley sees big rise in people who have been 'pinged', official figures reveal
Crawley has seen a rise of more than 54% in the people who have been pinged in the week leading up to July 14, official figure shsoow.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 12:36 pm
In Crawley 1332 people were 'pinged' and told to isolate, a 54.7% rise from the 861 people 'pinged' in the seven days leading up to July 7.
This was the second most amount of people 'pinged' in a seven-day period.
The seven days leading up to December 30 saw 1,406 Crawley residents pinged.
That sees the town ranked 31st nationally for the biggest increase in close contact alert.
Since September, 9798 people in Crawley have been 'pinged'.
