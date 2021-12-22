Vaccination teams across Sussex are working hard to deliver vital protection to as many people as possible in the build up to Christmas and are working together to accelerate the vaccination programme to offer boosters to all eligible adults by the end of the year.

This means that if you are yet to have any COVID-19 vaccinations you can come forward now, adults can receive a second jab at eight weeks from their first, and you can have your booster at three months from your second vaccine.

In Crawley, more than 200,000 vaccinations have been given in total across the programme, including first, second and booster vaccines.

Last weekend was a record breaker for the programme, with more than 55,000 vaccinations delivered in venues across Sussex in vaccination centres, GP surgeries, pharmacies, and community settings like churches and football clubs.

More than 47,000 people have received their booster vaccination.

Crawley vaccination teams have been working around the clock to offer local residents their jabs and increase capacity in Crawley and were one of the first places to hold a 24-hour vaccination session.

The team at Saxonbrook Medical Centre delivered more than 1,000 vaccinations throughout the night in the 24-hour session and many were first and second doses, as well as boosters.

The best way to get your vaccination in Crawley is by booking an appointment on the National Booking Service – www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by calling 119 to arrange your appointment. Lots of appointments are now available and new appointments are being added every day so please keep trying if you can’t see a service local to you.

Walk in sessions are being confirmed on the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website – check the latest dates and locations.

In the Crawley area, vaccination services are available at:

Saxonbrook Medical Centre vaccination service- book via national booking system www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119.

Appletree Centre (Hindu Temple) - book via national booking system www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119.

Poundhill Medical Practice – people are being contacted directly by the local team. Please do not call the GP practice.

Pharmacies – vaccination appointments are available at Kamsons Pharmacy, Broadfield Barton – book via national booking system www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119.

A spokesperson from the Sussex COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said: “It has been a colossal effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible before the end of year and our teams are doing an amazing job to help get people protected and this work is ongoing. Last week in Sussex, we delivered 151,000 vaccinations and we aim to increase this number even further this week.

"The build-up to Christmas is a busy time of year for everyone and we’re grateful to those who have made the time to get themselves a booster before the end of the year.

“There are lots of available appointments on the booking system, so don’t delay. It is vital that as many people as possible have their booster to protect themselves and their loved ones against rising cases of the new variant. It is also never too late if you are yet to have your first or second vaccine; please take the time to make sure you are protected.”

More than 50,000 people are booked in for appointments in the coming week and the number of appointments available for local people across Sussex has been significantly increased, with more appointments being added to the system every day.