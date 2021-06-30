Lancing primary school closes due to coronavirus cases

The Globe Primary Academy in Irene Avenue will be closed until Monday, Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed.

A spokesman said: “Specialists from Public Health England (PHE) South East are working with West Sussex County Council to provide advice and support to The Globe Primary Academy school following members of the school community testing positive for Covid-19 ”

Until Monday, children will have remote lessons and deep cleaning will take place, PHE said.

The Globe Primary Academy in Lancing. Picture: Google Street

And a number of staff and children have been advised to self isolate as contacts of cases.

Rachel Cloke, consultant in Health Protection at PHE South East, said: “We are closely monitoring all variant Covid-19 cases in the South East and acting to stop the onward spread of infection.

“Our public health advice to everyone remains the same: the best way to stop the spread of the virus is to remember hands, face, space and fresh air, and follow by the restrictions in place.”