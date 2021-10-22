Just over 10 per cent of young Horsham teenagers have had first Covid jabs

Figures from the Office of National Statistics show that both Horsham and Crawley have among the lowest vaccination rates of 12-15-year-olds in the country.

Mid Sussex fares a little better with a slightly higher rate.

The figures show that as of October 17, a total of 424 12-15-year-old schoolchildren in Crawley had been vaccinated - that’s 7.4 per cent of those eligible.

Coronavirus

In Horsham, a total of 719 young teens were vaccinated, that’s 10.1 per cent of those eligible.

In Mid Sussex, figures show that a total of 1,049 12-15-year-olds had been vaccinated as of October 17 - that’s 13.6 per cent of the eligible population.

Across Sussex, a total of 50,000 children are eligible for a vaccine. So far, 9,000 have had jabs and more than 60 schools visited.

A spoksperson for Sussex NHS Commissioners, which is overseeing the rollout, said: “Nationally this group will be able to book via the national booking system from tomorrow (Saturday October 23), and each school is also being offered a follow up session for anyone who missed their on-site visit.

“Key here is that any young person who has had a positive PCR needs to wait 28 days from that PCR to get their vaccination.”