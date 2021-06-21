Just 5 Horsham neighbourhoods see an increase in coronavirus cases

Rusper, Faygate & Leechpool, Horsham East & Roffey, Ashington & Washington, Steyning & Upper Beeding and Southwater have all seen rates increase as of June 15 in comparison to June 8, Government figures show.

But all other neighbourhoods in the district have coronavirus suppressed, including seven areas which had previously recorded cases on June 8.

Suppression means an area has recorded fewer than two cases in a given area.