Horsham is the most vaccinated area of West Sussex
Horsham is the area with the highest percentage of vaccinated adults in West Sussex.
According to data released by West Sussex County Council today, July 23, 87.8 per cent of adults have received a first dose of the lifesaving coronavirus vaccine.
The figures show 75.2 per cent of adults have received two doses which gives maximum protection.
In West Sussex 85 per cent of adults have been jabbed once and 69.8 per cent have been given both doses.
This is significantly higher than the rate across England where 77.8 per cent of adults have been given one dose and 61.3 per cent have received two doses.