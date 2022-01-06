Funding now available for Worthing and Adur businesses affected by Omicron
Businesses affected by the new Covid-19 variant are now able to apply for the Omicron Leisure and Hospitality grant.
On Tuesday December 21, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £1billion fund to help businesses that had been hit hard by Covid cancellations.
The news of the fund was criticised by some businesses when it was first announced.
The Adur & Worthing Councils’ website states that the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant will support hospitality, leisure and accommodation business premises with one-off grants of up to £6,000.
The website states that businesses with a rateable value of exactly £15,000 or less will receive a payment of £2,667, businsess with a rateable value over £15,000 and less than £51,000 will receive a payment of £4,000, and businesses with a rateable value of exactly £51,000 or over will receive a payment of £6,000.
People can check if their business is eligible to receive the grant here and, if eligible, applications can be made here here.