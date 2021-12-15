With Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of an imminent “tidal wave” of Omicron cases, areas which are hotspots for the variant are already seeing some of the country’s highest overall infection rates.

Across the UK, there were 344,857 positive test results in the week to December 9, up 7% from the week before.

Undefined: readMore

South Northamptonshire recorded the UK’s highest case rate, with 895 cases per 100,000 people.

West Northamptonshire, the council which covers the South Northamptonshire area, was revealed on Friday as having England’s highest number of confirmed and suspected Omicron cases.

At a regional level, the South East has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 650 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Northern Ireland, with 643 cases per 100,000.

Yorkshire and Humber has the lowest rate, with 417 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 9.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest case rates right now.

1. Three Bridges Three Bridges had 928.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 27.1% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Langley Green and Gatwick Airport Langley Green and Gatwick had 731 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 8.6% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Ewhurst and West Green Ewhurst and West Green had 737.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 5% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Bewbush Bewbush had 408.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 6.9% from the week before. Photo Sales