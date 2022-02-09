The latest Covid stats for each Crawley neighbourhood

Crawley areas with highest Covid infections in the past week - with only one neighbourhood on the rise

Coronavirus case numbers are falling but remain high across the UK, official figures show.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 3:36 pm

There were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 03, a 16% fall on the number seen the week before.

It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.

Not all neighbourhoods in [local authority] are seeing a drop in infection rates.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the biggest drop in case rates in the past week.

1. Maidenbower East and Worth

Maidenbower East and Worth had 1300.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 6.4% from the week before.

2. Maidenbower West and Furnace Green

Maidenbower West and Furnace Green had 1079.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 3% from the week before.

3. Langley Green and Gatwick Airport

Langley Green and Gatwick Airport had 1113.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 12.7% from the week before.

4. Ifield and Gossops Green

Ifield and Gossops Green had 1125.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 17.9% from the week before.

