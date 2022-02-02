There were 693,096 cases in the week ending January 27, a 0.8% fall on the number seen the week before.

Crawley areas with highest Covid infections in the past week

Coronavirus case numbers remain stable but high across the UK, official figures show.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:26 pm

There were 693,096 cases in the week ending January 27, a 0.8% fall on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 27.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest and lowest case rates right now.

1. Ifield and Gossops Green

Ifield and Gossops Green had 1370 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 60% from the week before.

2. Manor Royal and Northgate

Manor Royal and Northgate had 1509.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 43.8% from the week before.

3. Pound Hill

Pound Hill had 1606.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 41.9% from the week before.

4. Maidenbower East and Worth

Moaidenbower East and Worth had 1222 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 34.3% from the week before.

