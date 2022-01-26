There were 634,026 cases in the week ending January 21, a 0.2% rise on the number seen the week before.
It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.
The flat national picture disguises huge regional variations, with cases up by 26% in a week in Northern Ireland and 20% in the South East of England but down by 21% in Scotland and 15% in the North East.
Case numbers include positive lateral flow tests in England and Northern Ireland but exclude them in Scotland and Wales, making comparisons across the UK nations difficult.
At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 20.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the biggest rises and drops in case rates in the past week.