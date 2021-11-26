There were 303,504 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 9.5% from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 625 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 524 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, with 318 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week - with eight of the 13 neighbourhoods on the rise.

1. Maidenbower West and Furnace Green Maidenbower West and Furnace Green had 539.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 69% from the week before.

2. Pound Hill Pound Hill had 894.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 53.7% from the week before.

3. Tilgate Tilgate had 905.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 52.2% from the week before.

4. Bewbush Bewbush had 672.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 37.8% from the week before.