There were 273,928 positive test results in the week to November 16, up 15% from the week before.
At a regional level, Wales has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 501 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Northern Ireland, with 496 cases per 100,000.
London has the lowest rate, with 260 cases per 100,000.
Here are the rate of cases and how much they have risen or dropped in each neighbourhood in Crawley from November 4 to November 11.
