The British Medical Association has branded the UK Government “wilfully negligent” after it decided not to trigger its so-called Plan B measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned the UK may see 100,000 cases a day and urged people to take precautions such as getting vaccinated.

He told a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that it was not the right time to reintroduce restrictions such as compulsory face coverings.

There are now 149 neighbourhoods in England that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people.

In Crawley there have been 390 positive cases in the seven days to 15 October. This is a rate of 346.7

As cases continue to rise across the country, we reveal which neighbourhoods in Crawley saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

Broadfield West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 113.3%, from 187.8 cases per 100,000 to 400.6 cases per 100.000

Tilgate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 48.5%, from 427.1 cases per 100,000 to 634.1 cases per 100.000

Maidenbower West and Furnace Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 39.1%, from 253.2 cases per 100,000 to 352.3 cases per 100.000

Ifield and Gossops Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 34.8%, from 281.3 cases per 100,000 to 379.2 cases per 100.000