Crawley areas where Covid infections rose in the third week of June as ‘Freedom Day’ nears
England’s Covid restrictions are expected to be in place until 19 July.
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 8 out of 13 still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.
Four out of the 13 neighbourhoods saw a drop and one neighbourhood had fewer than three cases.
Crawley recorded 72 cases in the seven days to 18 June, a rate of 64.1 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 11 and 18 June.