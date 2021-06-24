Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 8 out of 13 still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.

Four out of the 13 neighbourhoods saw a drop and one neighbourhood had fewer than three cases.

Crawley recorded 72 cases in the seven days to 18 June, a rate of 64.1 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 11 and 18 June.

Langley Green and Gatwick Langley Green and Gatwick has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 167%, from 34.6 to 92.3.

Tilgate Tilgate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 150%, from 51.9 to 129.7.

Bewbush Bewbush has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 75%, from 52 to 91.1