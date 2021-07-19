Crawley areas where Covid infections rose in the second week of July as England’s ‘Freedom Day’ arrives
England’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ has finally arrived but Covid cases are on the rise across the country.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 5:54 pm
The latest government figures show 11 out of 13 in Crawley still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.
Crawley recorded 357 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 317.6 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing now lift in England we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.
