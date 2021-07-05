Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 11 out of 13 still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June, with one neighbourhood showing a fall in cases.

Crawley recorded 177 cases in the seven days to 29 June, a rate of 157.5 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 22 and 29 June.

1. Three Bridges Three Bridges has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 180%, from 61.9 to 173.2 Buy photo

2. Broadfield East Broadfield East has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 160%, from 55.7 to144.8 Buy photo

3. Manor Royal and Northgate Manor Royal and Northgate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 114%, from 61.6 to 132 Buy photo

4. Maidenbower West and Furnace Green Maidenbower West and Furnace Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 63%, from 86.9 to 141.3 Buy photo