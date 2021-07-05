Crawley areas where Covid infections rose in the last week of June as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches
The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on the 19 July.
Monday, 5th July 2021
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 11 out of 13 still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June, with one neighbourhood showing a fall in cases.
Crawley recorded 177 cases in the seven days to 29 June, a rate of 157.5 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 22 and 29 June.
