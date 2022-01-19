But rates remain high across the north of England and Northern Ireland, the latest figures show.

Every one of the 380 council areas across the UK saw fewer people testing positive last week, when compared with the week before.

The North East remains the worst affected part of the UK, with a rate of 1,586.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 13.

This is a 39% fall from the rate seen the week before.

Yorkshire and the Humber had the second worst rate, at 1,205.2 cases per 100,000, followed by Northern Ireland, with 1,194.2 cases per 100,000.

Wales had the lowest rate, at just 593.9 cases per 100,000.

But comparison across the UK nations is difficult as case numbers do not include positive lateral flow tests in Scotland or Wales.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a relaxation of Plan B restrictions shortly.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that restrictions brought in across Scotland to deal with the Omicron wave will end on Monday.

This will see nightclubs reopen and social distancing requirements in hospitality venues end.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 13.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest case rates right now.

1. Tilgate Tilgate had 996.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 51% from the week before Photo Sales

2. Bewbush Bewbush had 1344.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 23.3% from the week before Photo Sales

3. Ewhurst and West Green Ewhurst and West Green had 1065.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 40.5% from the week before Photo Sales

4. Langley Green and Gatwick Airport Langley Green and Gatwick Airport had 1160.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 44.4% from the week before Photo Sales