Covid Vaccinations: This is how and when you can get vaccinated in Crawley this week

To date, more than 1.2 million people have had their vaccination, but the NHS is calling for anyone who is yet to have theirs to come forward as soon as possible.

It comes after the government announced on Monday night that they are aiming for all adults to have been offered the vaccination by 19 July.

Covid vaccines are available in Crawley this week

The vaccination centre in Crawley run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, is a key part of the vaccination programme.

This week alone it has 2,100 second dose appointments waiting to be booked via the national booking system. These are with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and are available for people who are over 40 and are eight weeks after their first dose.

Everyone aged 18 and above is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and you can book by going online: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or calling 119.

Studies have found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be 96% effective against hospitalisation after two doses, while the Oxford-AztraZeneca is 92% effective.

With rising cases of the virus, it is vital to make sure you receive both doses of the vaccination. If you are ages 18 or over and have not yet had any vaccine, you can arrange your appointment online www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or by calling 119.

Lloyd Barker, Deputy Chief Operating Officer for SCFT, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to be able to get their vaccinations – whether that’s first dose or second dose.

“We’ve got lots of appointments available and in Crawley we are also offering a walk in clinics to make it easier for people.”

Walk in appointments available in Crawley this week:

Wednesday 7 July

8.30-13.30 – Apple Tree Centre Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley RH11 0LF

For all adults first dose only – Pfizer

Thursday 8 July

9.00-13.00 – Crawley Chemists, Cross Keys House, Crawley

AstraZeneca second doses

8.30-13.30 – Apple Tree Centre Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley RH11 0LF

For all adults – Pfizer

14.30-18.00 – Saxonbrook Medical, Maidenbower Square, Crawley RH10 7QH

For all adults, first dose only – Pfizer

Friday 9 July

8.30-13.30 – Apple Tree Centre Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley RH11 0LF

For all adults first dose only – Pfizer

10.00-17.00 – Saxonbrook Medical, Maidenbower Square, Crawley RH10 7QH

For all adults, first dose only – Pfizer

Saturday 10 July

9.00-13.00 – Crawley Chemists, Cross Keys House, Crawley

AstraZeneca second doses

8.30-13.30 – Apple Tree Centre Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley RH11 0LF