Covid Track and Trace: ‘Significant number’ of staff at South Downs GP surgery self-isolating

Patients at The Glebe surgery in Storrington are being urged to only call for urgent medical reasons.

A number of businesses and organisations throughout the country are now reporting absences because staff are self-isolating after being notified by the NHS Track-and-Trace Covid app that they have been in contat with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Glebe Surgery, in a notice to patients, says: “Due to a significant number of staff self-isolating because of a positive covid contact, we have a limited number of staff available to take calls.

Visitors to the surgery are being asked to maintain wearing facemasks after restrictions are lifted

“Please only call for urgent medical reasons until further notice.”

Meanwhile people visiting the surgery are also being urged to continue wearing facemasks, pay attention to hand hygiene and to stay socially distanced - even after Government restrictions are lifted from Monday.