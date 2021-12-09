Covid Plan B: Horsham people have their say

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday that the Government was bringing in ‘Plan B restrictions’ with people encouraged to work from home because of the fast spread of the new Omicron Covid variant.

And while many in Horsham are happy to do anything to try and stop the spread of the virus, others are tired of restrictions and say they want to get on with their lives.

Many have taken to the West Sussex County Times’ Facebook page to express their views.

The Government is urging people to once more work from home if they can as it introduces its Plan B measures against the spread of Covid

Lynn Spooner said: “It’s a great idea if it helps slow this down.”

Teresa Kisza Sturt said: “I’d rather a normal life and have this nightmare behind us ... but guess we got a long way to go yet and just hope that death rates stay low - all so worrying.”

Missy Fordington-Bradfield added: “Great. A Christmas without a lockdown works for me. We gave up our offices and work from home anyway x”

Harriet Gumbrell posted: “Lockdowns were only ever to help the NHS keep control and not be run into the ground! If we need another then so be it?!

“You won’t ever stop the virus and it will be here now, always (just like flu!)

“It’s not just about people sticking to the rules, it’s about everyone’s self hygiene measures are taken seriously!!

“Pandemics can last 4/5 years and we are still in the middle of this one!

“At the end of the day Boris has millions of lives resting in his hands, so let’s not slate the man who’s trying to protect the nation!!”

Vikki Shelley pointed out: “Feels like we’re slipping backwards. I don’t mind the masks, I never stopped wearing mine!”

Nick Grant said: “We all need to do whatever needs to be done to safeguard each other. Forget the Boris Baloney just go with the scientists.”

Debbie Bellamy added: “Gotta do what we’ve gotta do.”

But Craig Hunnisett said: “Social distancing and lockdowns haven’t slowed the spread, they’ve prolonged them... Herd immunity went out the window on day 1...2 weeks to flatten the curve and here we are 2 years on.”

And Brigitte Taylor said: “Can’t keep bringing these restrictions in every time there’s a new variant, we need to find a way of getting on and living with this virus.

“I’m not sure I could cope with another lockdown if there is one.”

Ericka Anderson-Honeysett added: “So fed up with it, we need to just get on with our lives. Viruses mutate it’s what they do!!”