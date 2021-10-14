Covid in Crawley: Neighbourhoods where infections rose the most in the last week

Broadfield West had the biggest drop in cases while Ewhurst and West Green saw the biggest rise.

Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases fell the most in the seven days to September 24.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.

The source for these statistics can be found at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Ewhurst and West Green Ewhurst and West Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 8.3%, from 281 per 100,000 to 304.4 per 100,000

2. Three Bridges Three Bridges has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 7.7%, from 321.9 per 100,000 to 346.7 per 100,000

3. Tilgate Tilgate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 3.1%, from 414.1 per 100,000 to 427.1 per 100,000

4. Pound Hill Pound Hill has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 3%, from 355.7 per 100,000 to 366.5 per 100,000