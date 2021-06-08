Covid-19 in Crawley: How many cases, vaccinations and deaths have there been?

Cases

In the latest week (28 May-3 Jun) there have been 24 cases per 100,000 people. The average area in England had 24.

There have been 27 cases in the latest week (28 May-3 Jun) which is +14 compared with the previous week.

There have been 8,050 total cases to 7 June in Crawley

Total cases in Crawley up to June 7 is 8,050.

Deaths

And registered to May 21, there have been 218 coronavirus-related deaths.

Vaccinations