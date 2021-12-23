Walk-in booster vaccinations are available for all today (December 23) and Christmas Eve at Lancing Village Hall.

The vaccination volunteers are offering walk-in appointments until 5.45pm today and tomorrow until 12.30pm. Locals and those from outside of the village are welcome.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said: “The build-up to Christmas is a busy time of year for everyone and we are offering Walk in Vaccinations, including first, second and booster vaccinations.

Walk-in booster vaccinations are available for all today (December 23) and Christmas Eve at Lancing Village Hall.

“It is vital that as many people as possible have their booster to protect themselves and their loved ones against rising cases of the new variant.

"It is also never too late if you are yet to have your first or second vaccine; please take the time to make sure you are protected.”

The NHS said it working hard with its partners to accelerate the vaccination programme and offer a booster vaccine to all eligible adults by the end of the year.

This means that if you are yet to have any COVID-19 vaccinations you can come forward now, adults can receive your second jab at eight weeks from your first, and you can have your booster at three months from your second vaccine. Click here to read more