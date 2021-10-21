Coronavirus vaccine rollout for 12 to 15 year olds: Where Chichester and Arun rank in England.
The rankings have been revealed after new plans to speed up the jab rollout for under 16s being introduced.
Rankings show that less than 25 per cent of 12 to 15 year olds in both Arun and Chichester districts have been vaccinated.
Chichester ranks 120th in England in terms of uptake among eligible people with 1100 out of a possible 5167 receiving the vaccine.
Arun ranks much lower on the list as 702 out of 6434 have been given the vaccine which sees them sit 257th in the rankings.
The South East however is the third highest for percentage vaccinated with 19.3 per cent (86903) of people in the age range alrady have received the dose.
With uptake of the first vaccine doses being low with fewer than 10 per cent of young teenagers jabbed in just over a third of local areas in England, Covid walk-in vaccine centres are opening to under 16s in to increase the total number of vaccinations.