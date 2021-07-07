Coronavirus in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex: Cases again rise sharply

In Horsham the number has more than doubled for the second week in a row.

In the seven days to July 6 the district has recorded 212 new cases, a rate of 147.4 per 100,000 people - compared to 103 cases up to June 29, Government figures show.

In total, 6,297 cases and 250 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded since the pandemic began.

Today's Coronavirus update

In Mid Sussex 283 cases have been recorded, compared with 156 cases last week. This is a rate of 187.4. Since the start of the pandemic 7,720 cases and 361 deaths have been recorded.