Coronavirus cases increase in 11 Horsham neighbourhoods

The number of cases per 100,000 people has grown in Horsham East & Roffey, Horsham South, Mannings Heath & Nuthurst, Rusper, Faygate & Leechpool, West Chiltington Common, Cowfold & Partridge Green, Billingshurst, Littlehaven, Henfield & Small Dole, Ashington & Washington, Steyning & Upper Beeding and Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green, Government figures up to June 18 show.

Coronavirus is suppressed in five neighbourhoods – Broadbridge Heath & Warnham, Amberley, Pulborough & Storrington, Horsham West, Horsham Central and Southwater.

Suppression means fewer than three cases have been recorded in a seven day period.