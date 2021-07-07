Coronavirus cases in Arun more than double in a week
Coronavirus infections in Arun have more than doubled in a week, government figures show.
Figures released by Public Health England on Tuesday (July 6), showed that 45 people in Arun had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period – compared to 15 the previous week.
While 324 people had tested positive for the virus in the past seven days – compared to 108 the previous seven days.
The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Arun.
One person sadly died between June 23 and June 29.
Meanwhile, the latest figures show that one person has been admitted to hospital since June 27.
And 118,435 people have received their first covid jab and 93,949 have received their second dose.