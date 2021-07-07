Coronavirus cases in Arun more than double in a week

Figures released by Public Health England on Tuesday (July 6), showed that 45 people in Arun had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period – compared to 15 the previous week.

While 324 people had tested positive for the virus in the past seven days – compared to 108 the previous seven days.

The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Arun.

Coronavirus cases in Arun have more than doubled in a week

One person sadly died between June 23 and June 29.

Meanwhile, the latest figures show that one person has been admitted to hospital since June 27.