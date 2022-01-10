An anonymous Chichester healthcare worker has said that a lack of LFT (lateral flow tests) provided by the NHS has ‘left them with two weeks of no money’

Lateral Flow tests continue to be short supply in the UK as the new year begins.

In December 2021, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the government will triple the supply of lateral flow tests to 300 million per month by February but, many places, Chichester included, have continued to suffer with the lack of availability of lateral flow tests.

A hospital domestic from Chichester, who has asked to remain anonymous, has asked for more Lateral Flow Tests but has been unable to so get hold of any which means, they said, they may not get paid for two weeks.

She said she was informed she would have to take a test every day for seven days in order for them to continue to work after their husband had tested positive for the virus, however her employer was unable to provide the tests and she has been unable to source any.

She said: “I’m two weeks without money because without being able to work means that I won’t be getting paid, which is awful.

“It’s been a hard few days as my husband is quite poorly.

“Thank God for the vaccine as I think he would be one of many lost to this awful virus.”