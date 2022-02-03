There were 693,096 cases in the week ending January 27, a 0.8 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week beginning January 20 to January 27

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Chichester District with the highest case rates right now.

1. Easebourne and Petworth had 1855.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 52.6 per cent from the week before.

2. Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston had 1591.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 70.3 per cent from the week before.

3. Milland and South Harting had 1492.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 152.9 per cent from the week before.

4. Midhurst and Cocking had 1441.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 12.9 per cent from the week before.