There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34% from the week before, official figures show.
At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 2252 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Wales, with 2198 cases per 100,000.
Scotland has the lowest rate, with 1113 cases per 100,000.
At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week beginning December 23 to 30
Here are the neighbourhoods in the Chichester district with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.
