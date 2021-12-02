There were 294,753 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 2 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 622 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 578 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 340 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week from Saturday, November 18 to Saturday, November 25.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Chichester District with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Ifold and Wisborough Green had 821.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 194.1 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Easebourne and Petworth had 476.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 65.2 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Southbourne, Bosham and Thorney had 625.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 57.1 per cent from the week before. Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

4. College Lane and Oaklands had 684.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 49.5 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales